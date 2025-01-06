Dawn Of Jets Offers Aerial Combat With A Fully Interactive Cockpit On Quest

Dawn of Jets, a VR aerial combat game with a fully interactive cockpit, recently entered early access on Quest.

Developed by eV Interactive, Dawn of Jets first appeared last month right before the holidays. Featuring ten different aircraft with “more on the way,” the game allows full interactive controls with the stick, throttle, various switches and instruments. That also includes the weapons systems for switching between guns, missiles, rockets, and bombs during an aerial dogfight. Here's the launch trailer.

Advising that Dawn of Jets targets both newcomers and flight sim fans, eV Interactive says it uses a physics-based flight model for takeoffs, landings, rolls, loops, carrier launches and more. The Career mode includes “dozens” of missions, while the Free Flight mode allows you to explore at your own pace. There's also various 'Challenges' with leaderboards for combat, race, and aviation scenarios.

eV Interactive's new title joins an increasing list of VR flight games we've seen in recent years, such as the Warplanes series and Rogue Stargun on Quest. While we've seen no indication of a Steam release, PC VR users recently saw the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Project Wingman: Frontline 59, while upcoming flight games include Aces Of Thunder and Supersonic Fight.

Dawn of Jets is available now on the Meta Quest platform.