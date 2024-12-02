After a brief stint as a PlayStation exclusive, the Project Wingman: Frontline 59 campaign DLC has made its Steam debut

After a long and weary flight, Sector D2’s Project Wingman: Frontline 59 DLC has landed on the Steam store for $5, allowing fans of the series to dive into more aerial missions and tactical assaults in PC VR. Set during the events of the original game, the Frontline 59 DLC features six new missions that slot players into the boots of an underdog reserve pilot in the K-9 unit.

All to the tune of a new soundtrack from series’ composer, Jose Pavli, Frontline 59 welcomes you to fight for the Federation in a variety of dexterity-testing arenas. You’ll battle in complex geothermal fields and the icy Arctic Circle across the complex Magadan Front, while the DLC also promises fresh combat mechanics to spice up your dogfights, and new enemy types to rally against in the skies.