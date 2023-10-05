Project Wingman: Frontline 59 surprise launched yesterday on PS5, but only the new missions support PSVR 2.

Initially released three years ago, Humble Games brings its Top Gun-inspired aerial dogfighter Project Wingman back once more. However, early adopters soon discovered the main campaign is flatscreen only on PS5, despite the Steam edition featuring full PC VR support. Instead, PSVR 2 support is limited to the six new Frontline 59 missions only.

This was not known during our Frontline 59 Gamescom preview, where we praised the first mission's "enjoyable aerial action." UploadVR has contacted Humble Games to ask why the original campaign is flatscreen only, whether post-launch PSVR 2 support is coming and if Frontline 59 is heading to Steam. We will update this article if we learn more.

Project Wingman: Frontline 59 is available now on PSVR 2. You can read our original Project Wingman review and Frontline 59 preview to learn more: