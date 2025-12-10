Coldplay Gets Beat Saber DLC & Free Meta Horizon Concert This Month

Beat Saber gets a Coldplay Music Pack next week, and the band's hosting a free concert event on Meta Horizon later this month.

Revealed earlier today, Meta confirmed it's partnering with iHeartMedia to bring Coldplay's worldwide concert tour, Music of the Spheres, to Meta Horizon with a free immersive experience. Kicking off on December 30 at 11am PT, it's using stereoscopic 180-degree VR and that's based on the band's stint at Wembley Stadium.

While the full track list hasn't been revealed yet for Music of the Spheres: An Immersive Experience, Meta confirmed that featured songs include 'Yellow', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'A Sky Full Of Stars', and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'. Free Coldplay avatar merchandise has also been promised, and that's now available via the Avatar editor in VR or the concert pages on iOS and Android.

As for Beat Saber, today's blog post also revealed that the rhythm game's receiving a Coldplay Music Pack on December 18. This includes 12 new songs for $14.99 or $1.99 for individual tracks.

While this introduces a new environment “inspired by the band’s live shows,” it's unclear whether this shares the same track list from the upcoming immersive experience or uses different songs.

Finally, following its original appearance in 2022, Coldplay is also returning to fitness app Supernatural in the US and Canada with three new workouts. Starting on December 29, this includes two multi-intensity Boxing and Flow workouts, which Meta states will blend older singles like 'Fix You' and 'Viva La Vida' with more recent releases like 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' and 'WE PRAY'.