C.A.B.A. Is A First-Person Horror Experience Coming To PlayStation VR2, Quest & PC VR

C.A.B.A. is a terrifying first-person horror experience coming to PlayStation VR2, Quest, and SteamVR.

C.A.B.A. (Center of Anomalies of Buenos Aires), is a short first-person survival horror experience launching with full VR support on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR, plus flat versions for PS5 and Steam.

Set in a Buenos Aires subway station that shouldn't exist, the game is a terrifying trek through a subterranean liminal space. You can't fight what walks the tunnels down here; you can only try to escape.

A trailer has been shown during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2026, and we've included that below.

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Survival games taking place in liminal spaces have seen massive popularity in recent years, as the phenomenon of basements and office buildings being extra spooky takes hold in the public consciousness. The Exit 8, a terrifying walking simulator, has been scaring players in record numbers, while Backrooms, a feature-length film based on a post on an internet forum, has found exceptional success in recent days.

Though an exact release date has not yet been revealed, you can wishlist C.A.B.A. now on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.