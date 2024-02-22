Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck takes you on a comedic VR space adventure with a talking chicken.

Developed by HypeTrain Digital, Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck is a VR spinoff for 2021's flatscreen space survival game, Breathedge. As an ordinary man, you're tasked with cleaning up garbage across outer space left by humanity and evil corporations. Promising a silly adventure filled with "in-depth commentary on anything from a crazy Chicken," you can see gameplay below:

Rather than saving the universe, Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck sees you visiting different space farms for an athlete, criminal mastermind and more. Cleaning up space is achieved using a multitool, one that can pull trash in to throw at enemies, alongside pulling yourself towards asteroids and shipwrecks. A boss fight "whose appearance you couldn't possibly have a clue about" is also mentioned.

For more details, here's a description from the Quest blog:

As you float through the final frontier, you’ll fill your pockets with garbage dumped by an evil corporation, repair a space-car with a bit of elbow grease and whatever supplies you can scrounge up, and even visit space-farms owned by an athlete, a hippie, and a (yikes) criminal mastermind. Stay alive and who knows, maybe you’ll manage to confront the ultimate villain and save the universe. Or at least save the farm.

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck is available now on the Meta Quest platform.