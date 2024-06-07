A new Bonelab update adds Quest 3 enhancements and major physics upgrades to the experimental VR action game.

Originally launched in 2022, Stress Level Zero's Bonelab introduces "under-the-hood" changes in this new update. Patch 4 adds player rig enhancements aimed at making it feel "better to control," SDK updates focused on Mod Level creation and additional assets for level creators. The Zone System has also been "completely rebuilt" for level creation, entity tracking, and performance optimization.

While those changes apply to both platforms, Bonelab also introduced further enhancements for Quest 3 owners. Alongside a "greatly increased" texture cache, Patch 4 also included 4x anisotropic filtering and improved foveated rendering. You can find the Quest-specific patch notes here.

Patch 4 also follows recent news that you can now play Boneworks, Bonelab's physics-driven PC VR shooter predecessor from Stress Level Zero, on Quest via the unofficial Labworks mod. Created by Volx64 and EvroDev, it recreates the full Boneworks campaign and several non-campaign levels for both Quest and PC VR.

Bonelab is available now on the Quest with Rift cross-buy support, and Steam.