Between Realities VR Podcast ft Rick Skarbez

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Rick Skarbez, PhD, Lecturer of Computer Science & IT at La Trobe University.
Rick speaks to his PhD research focusing on the nature of user experience in virtual environments. Other topics include the meaning of presence and the current roadblocks for mass adoption of VR technology.
