Between Realities VR Podcast ft Richie Eastes of Richie's Plank Experience

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Richie Eastes of Richie's Plank Experience.

Richie talks about the impact Richie's Plank has made on the VR industry. Other topics include Meta's reputation in the VR space and an in-depth discussion about the development of Toast Interactive's newly-announced VR platformer Max Mustard.

