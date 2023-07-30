Between Realities VR Podcast ft Max Noir

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host XR Community Manager Max Noir.
Max reveals how she got involved in building the XR ecosystem in Uganda. Other topics include how artists are leveraging VR technology and the impact VR experiences can have on first-time users.
