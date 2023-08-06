Between Realities VR Podcast ft Lucas VRTech

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host the creator of the LucidVR haptic gloves, Lucas VRTech.

Lucas shows off his newest DIY haptic glove prototype. Other topics include the importance of haptics in VR, ethical concerns with emerging technologies, and the future of AI and VR.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva