Between Realities VR Podcast ft Lucas VRTech

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host the creator of the LucidVR haptic gloves, Lucas VRTech.
Lucas shows off his newest DIY haptic glove prototype. Other topics include the importance of haptics in VR, ethical concerns with emerging technologies, and the future of AI and VR.
