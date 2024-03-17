Between Realities VR Podcast ft KenseiGamingVR

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host up-and-coming content creator KenseiGamingVR.
Kensei explains how his newfound passion for VR has impacted his life. Other topics include making content for younger audiences, the effect social VR can have on real life interactions, and takeaways from SXSW 2024.
