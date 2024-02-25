Between Realities VR Podcast ft GamertagVR

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR YouTuber Gamertag VR.

Gamertag VR dives into the highs and lows of creating VR videos for YouTube. Other topics include PC compatibility for PSVR 2, the struggles of VR game development, and the impact popular IP's can have on the VR gaming landscape.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva