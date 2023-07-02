Between Realities VR Podcast ft ft Scott and Proper D of Combat Waffle Studios

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex & Skeeva host Scott Albright & Proper D from Combat Waffle Studios, developers Ghosts of Tabor.

Scott and Proper D give insight into what it's been like developing Ghosts of Tabor, a multiplayer VR title with hundreds of thousands of active players. Topics include the origin of Combat Waffle Studios, the roadmap for Ghost of Tabor, and future titles planned for release from the studio.

