Between Realities ft Demo Akuro

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Creative Director at LIV Productions, Demo Akuro.

Demo explains how he manages to elevate the quality of gameplay footage for VR game trailers. Other topics include Demo's history in the VR space, the effects of violence in VR games, and the UploadVR Summer Showcase.

