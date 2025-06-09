Adobe Is Making A visionOS App For Editing Spatial Video

Adobe is making a visionOS app "powered by Premiere" for natively editing Spatial Video on Apple Vision Pro.

Announced during WWDC25 by Apple, no further details were given, but the company shared a short clip of the upcoming app in action, showing it being used to add text in front of a horse.

Spatial Video is Apple's term for stereoscopic 3D video using the Apple HEVC Stereo Video Profile format of MV-HEVC. Spatial videos can be captured by all iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Vision Pro, and Canon's EOS R7 camera with its upcoming spatial lens attachment.

Spatial videos can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro, Pico 4 Ultra, Meta Quest headsets via Meta's phone app, or any VR headset if you convert the file to SBS 3D.

There are already visionOS apps on the App Store for editing spatial videos, such as SpatialCut, so we'll be curious to see how Adobe's compares, and whether it integrates with Adobe's Creative Cloud.

You can also edit spatial videos on a Mac, using Apple's Final Cut Pro.

