VRChat Spotlight: 77077 Arcade, Niko's Solar System & Oxymore

As we continue our journey through some of the most amazing worlds VRChat offers, this week we'll immerse ourselves in three more community recommended worlds starting with the nostalgia-filled 77077 Arcade & Bar, then entering the expansive and educational world of Niko's Solar System, and finally dropping in on the groundbreaking musical experience of Oxymore from Jean-Michel Jarre.

77077 Arcade & Bar

Let's start out this week by stepping back in time to visit a city block circa 1994. In 77077 Arcade & Bar we find a world that is steeped in the nostalgia of a time when hanging out at the local arcade or renting games and movies at your favorite Blockbuster Video store was always a great time. Designed with meticulous attention to the smallest details, this world features both a recreation of a Blockbuster Video store and an arcade that seemingly serves as a museum of video gaming history, offering several cabinets and consoles to view and learn more about. Visiting this arcade and the Blockbuster store perfectly captures the magic of the 1990s, making this world an unmissable destination for those looking to relive the glory days.

Niko's Solar System

Next up we'll venture into the cosmos with Niko's Solar System, a world that offers a constantly updated model of our own celestial backyard. Originally created for the sadly now shut down AltspaceVR, this world has now found a new home in VRChat. Niko's Solar System is not just a visually stunning place to visit but also serves as an educational experience, boasting accurate size ratios of all the planets and moons represented, along with some spectacular animations as you delve deeper into the experience. With this highly detailed recreation you can also walk inside planets to explore their inner cores while watching animations of cosmic events unfold before your virtual eyes. This world is a true testament to the beauty and complexity of our solar system and provides an immersive experience for space enthusiasts and curious minds alike that you won't want to miss.

For our last stop this week we embark on an auditory and visual journey like no other by visiting the official virtual world of Oxymore. Based around the musical stylings of Jean-Michel Jarre and with the success of his 2021 New Year's Eve concert from Notre-Dame, a performance that was presented both virtually as well as live, Jean-Michel Jarre pushes the boundaries of what was possible in both realities. In the world of Oxymore visitors will find a concert experience that kicks off every hour, taking them on a magical journey through a post-industrial city all while listening to tracks laid out by the iconic artist.

This groundbreaking experience which unlike many of the worlds we have been featuring is also Quest compatible, offers a 50-minute journey through Oxyville, a city inspired by electronic music and designed to envelop both the visual and auditory senses. Nominated for Raindance Immersive's Best Immersive Experience and Best Immersive Performance, Oxymore stands as a tribute to the blending of music, art and virtual reality and is for sure a world in VRChat that you must see for yourself to truly appreciate.

That’s it for this week, but keep those headsets charged and at the ready because next week we've got three more awesome and inspiring community recommended worlds coming your way. Come back then and join us as we surround ourselves with the music of MONDO GROSSO ⁄ FORGOTTEN, relax at the tranquil Café Summer Sky, and take a plunge into the mesmerizing aquatic biomes of Aquarius so keep your headsets charged and at the ready world-hoppers, because these next adventures we're going on are not to be missed but until then... keep exploring!

