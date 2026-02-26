Vortex 9 Brings Popular Mobile Shooter To VR With Promising Results

iWorlds' Vortex 9 was originally released as a free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Google's Play Store, where it won gamers over with its mix of cel-shaded visuals, bite-sized shooting skirmishes and cute animals that can assist players in combat.

Last year, it was announced that Vortex 9 would be coming to virtual reality by way of Meta Quest headsets, complete with crossplay compatibility that would allow VR players to connect with fans of the original mobile version. Vortex 9 makes the transition to VR quite well, providing an even more intuitive control alternative to the old version's touchscreen controls.

The Facts



What is it?: A VR version of the popular online mobile shooter that combines colorful graphics, brief matches, and cute pets.

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Developer: Ayteylz EOOD

Publisher: iTales VR

Price: Free To Play

Vortex 9 VR's controls are pretty simple: you use the left thumbstick to move around and aim your weapon by pointing at an enemy with the right hand controller. Firing is done with the right trigger, and switching and reloading weapons are done through button presses. By flicking the right thumbstick, you can jump, while holding down causes you to crouch.

Matches consist of team-based Deathmatches, where players are randomly grouped to see who can take out the opposition, Capture the Point, another team-oriented mode in which players battle to control certain points on the map, and Mayhem, a free-for-all skirmish between individual players.

Collect and raise Pets to help take out the competition.

Weapons are varied and include machine guns, revolver pistols, knives and other melee weapons, and grenades. Players can also use canned drinks to replenish their health, which is represented by a green meter in the upper-right corner of the screen.

One of the things that helps set Vortex 9 apart is the Pets that players can summon by hatching a certain number of parts. These parts come in eggs that players either buy or unlock as rewards. To hatch an egg, you can choose to wait an hour for it to hatch on its own or pay a small gold coin fee to hatch it immediately.

Once summoned, your Pet will follow you into battle and attack opponents automatically. The Pet also has its own health gauge, and once it is depleted, it will need to respawn after a brief waiting period. Certain Pets have special abilities; for example, Sharky can spit water bubbles to strike at opponents from a distance.

0:00 / 0:24 1× Vortex 9's matches are quick and breezy.

After booting up Vortex 9 for the first time, you choose between one of two customizable avatars, with more available to unlock by spending coins. There are a few basic customization options to start with, and you can buy more as you earn more currency and build up your experience level.

Players can earn gold and silver coins by either paying with real-world money or completing different tasks during matches. There are two types of tasks: set Main missions and Daily missions that alternate each day. These tasks can range from winning a certain number of matches to using a certain weapon a set number of times.

The game’s art style is simple and colorful, with a cell-shaded appearance that brings to mind titles like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker. Level designs include a construction site, a sewer, and a large child’s bedroom that wouldn't be out of place in Toy Story.

Having tried Vortex 9 out on both mobile and VR, I find myself preferring the latter thanks to its more immersive setting and intuitive motion controls. Vortex 9 might not be the most groundbreaking virtual shooter around, but it's good for some quick, bite-sized action with plenty of charm to go around.