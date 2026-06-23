Virtuix Brings Native VR Treadmill Support to Meta Quest Games With Omni One For Quest

VR treadmill manufacturer Virtuix has announced the Omni One for Quest as part of Meta's certified 'Made For Meta' program. This new partnership adds native support for multiple Meta Quest standalone VR games.

As part of the agreement, the Omni One treadmill will be featured on the Meta Horizon store as an officially supported Made For Meta product, joining other companies like bHaptics, Logitech, Syntech, Razer, and Kiwi who have their respective products listed as certified Quest accessories.

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VR treadmills have been usable for standalone games already, but getting things up and running usually required connecting to a PC first and enabling developer mode to get everything connected and synced. A native, more turnkey process, much like the bHaptics app on Quest, eliminates that friction, making the Omni One a more attractive option for Quest owners.

Omni One for Quest launches with support for multiple titles including VAIL, Forefront, The Boys: Trigger Warning, Star Trek: Infection, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City , Men in Black: Most Wanted , Exoshock , and Zero Caliber 2 . You can see a full list of supported Meta Quest games here.

The full package is available now through Virtuix's website and authorized partners with a launch price of $2,595 USD / €2,995 / £2,795. For a limited time, new treadmill purchases come with a bundle of supported Quest games. The bundle contains the aforementioned TMNT: Empire City, Men in Black, Exoshock, and Zero Caliber 2.

For more information, visit the Omni One For Quest on Virtuix's website.