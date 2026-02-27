The Midnight Walk Gets Permanent Price Drop on Steam and PlayStation

The Midnight Walk, a grim and beautiful dark fantasy adventure using clay-sculpted models, gets a new lower price on PC VR and PlayStation VR2.

The game now costs $29.99, a substantial discount from its original price of $39.99. The price drop carries across both Steam and PlayStation Store.

Developed by MoonHood, the studio formed by former Zoink (Lost in Random, Fe) developers Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm, The Midnight Walk is a gorgeous and unique game with a handcrafted clay stop-motion animated art style.

In The Midnight Walk, you'll play as The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a grim and beautiful hand-crafted world.

We reviewed The Midnight Walk in VR when it released last year, and found it to be "a memorable adventure that's enchanting and bleak in equal measure, one that feels like wandering into a twisted fairytale. It's a gripping tale with beautifully crafted claymation visuals, [...] a great example of hybrid design between flatscreen games and VR."

The Midnight Walk is available now on PC, PS5, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.