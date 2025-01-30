The House Of Da Vinci VR Brings The Puzzle Adventure To PlayStation VR2 Soon

The House of Da Vinci VR will bring the 16th century puzzle adventure to PlayStation VR2 “soon.”

Following last month's Quest and Steam launch, Blue Brain Games confirmed that The House of Da Vinci VR — an adaptation of the 2017 flatscreen game — is now heading for PlayStation VR2. As Leonardo da Vinci's apprentice in 16th-century Renaissance Italy, you'll need to solve riddles and clear escape rooms to find the missing inventor.

“Every mechanical puzzle and invention has been carefully optimized to take full advantage of the PS VR2’s enhanced haptic feedback and precise motion tracking,” says Peter Kubek co-founder and Creative Director at Blue Brain Games in a prepared statement. The studio also informed UploadVR that eye tracking isn't supported.

We praised Blue Brain Games' recent adaptation in our House of Da Vinci VR review last month, and the game's since received a smooth camera turning update. Awarding it 4/5 stars, we considered it a “lovingly created” experience and one of the best VR puzzle games in recent memory.

Boosted by impressive visuals on Steam, it's clear Blue Brain Games has a real talent for creating immersive environments and engaging experiences. If only the movement options could be expanded, then this game would be perfect. As it stands, The House of Da Vinci series has several sequels that haven't been converted to VR yet. If this game is any indication of the series' quality, I'd love to see the rest of them reach VR in the future.

The House of Da Vinci VR is “coming soon” to PlayStation VR2, and it's available now on Quest and Steam.