Smash Drums Campaign Mode Now Available On PlayStation VR2

First launched last November for Meta Quest in early access, the new Smash Drums campaign mode is rocking its way to PlayStation VR2 today. The free campaign update, dubbed ‘God of Drums,’ adds more than 100 missions, along with new legendary skins for the drummer’s head and drumsticks. The gameplay unfolds in new areas, unlike the sprawling stadiums the base modes feature. As I mentioned in my impressions that “a career mode would be welcome,” this update is a nice surprise for more goal-oriented rhythm players.

Accessible through the Arcade Mode in the Main Menu, players start as a lowly novice, making their way through a path akin to a lightning strike, all the way to becoming a God of Drums in an RPG-style progression system. Depending on the performance of every song played, new missions will be unlocked based on the number of stars obtained. To unlock the new level players gesture into the air like a real rockstar.

Each mission rotates among the Arcade, Fusion, and Classic modes. These styles change how to hit the notes: from a classic drum kit to seeing the cymbal or snare arrive from a distance to a more Rock Band-inspired style, with notes descending to respective colors to hit at a precise time. As suggested by PotamWorks, the new mode should last anywhere between three and six hours.

