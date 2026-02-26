Made-For-VR Raceclub Arrives On Quest In Early Access Today

The new, built-for-VR racer Raceclub has just released on Meta Quest headsets in early access.

Built by "a seasoned team of racing enthusiasts," Raceclub's developers promise an authentic and exciting racing experience. The team says players may choose between two styles of racing: a 12-cylinder car inspired by real-world Formula 1 design, and a nimble electric-influenced model reminiscent of Formula E, where mastering regenerative braking and managing power modes is critical to winning.

Multiple race modes keep the gameplay varied, and planned updates intend to add multiplayer sometime after Early Access launch.

Raceclub is available starting today in Early Access via the Meta Horizon Store for $12.99. A limited-time early-bird offer brings the price down to $9.99.