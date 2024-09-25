Meta Releasing Official Open Facial Interface For Quest 3

Meta is launching an official Open Facial Interface for Quest 3, priced at $40.

With Quest Pro being discontinued soon, Meta will no longer offer a headset with an open periphery, meaning the ability to see the real world at the sides of your view. That may be why it's now offering an official option to achieve this with Quest 3.

Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth has said that he was a big fan of the open design of Quest Pro, and seemed to tease this Open Facial Interface on multiple occasions. Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly a major proponent of Quest Pro's open sides.

There are already multiple third-party halo straps for Quest 3 that enable using it without a facial interface at all, but Meta's accessory has a very different design to any we've seen so far.

Instead of being a halo strap, the official Open Facial Interface still presses against your face. But the space between the interface and the headset itself is empty, allowing you to see the real world.

When stock of Quest Pro and the 128GB Quest 3 runs out, the cost of a Meta headset with an official open periphery will be $540.