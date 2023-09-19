Portal 2 Gets Full PC VR Support With Free Mod

Portal 2 receives unofficial VR support through a Flat2VR mod, featuring 6DOF support and full motion controls.

While we've previously seen Portal 2-inspired test chambers in Half-Life: Alyx with the ApertureVR mod, this new mod brings the full Portal 2 campaign into VR. Developed by Flat2VR modding group member Giovanni ‘Gistix’ Correia, the project is available now through Github and also supports Steam Workshop content. You can watch a 20 minute walkthrough video to see it in action below.

We haven’t installed the Portal 2 VR mod yet and will update this post with any verified reports about how it runs on specific PC hardware. It is worth noting that Gistix mentions several faults with the current build. The in-game UI and pause menu are currently broken, while other planned fixes include using Portal 2's own haptic feedback and a reimplementation of 6DoF and roomscale support.

As seen on the Github page, you can find the full mod installation instructions below.

Mod Installation Instructions Download Portal2VR.zip and extract the files to your Portal 2 directory (steamapps\common\Portal 2)

Connect your headset, then launch Portal 2 with these launch options: -insecure -window -novid +mat_motion_blur_percent_of_screen_max 0 +mat_queue_mode 0 +mat_vsync 0 +mat_antialias 0 +mat_grain_scale_override 0 -width 1280 -height 720 At the menu, feel free to change these video settings.

Load into a chapter.

To recenter the camera height, press down on the left stick. To see the HUD, aim the controller up or down.

Playing Portal 2 in VR requires owning the base game. The Portal Bundle on Steam includes both of Valve's acclaimed games. As of this writing, and until 10 am Pacific time on Sept. 19th, the bundle is priced 93% off at just $1.48.