PlayStation VR2 Gets $100 Price Hike In Japan Next Week

PlayStation VR2 is getting a $100 price hike in Japan due to recent global economy changes and "challenging" external influences.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is raising the prices of the PS5 console, PlayStation VR2 headset, and various accessories in Japan on September 2, 2024. "We have come to this decision based on the impact of recent changes in the global economy and challenging external influences on our business," stated SIE in a Japanese PlayStation Blog post.

Standard PS5 consoles will now retail from ¥66,980 ($463) to ¥79,980 ($553), while the PS5 Digital console price will increase from ¥59,980 ($415) to ¥72,980 ($504). As for the PlayStation VR2 headset, that's being increased from ¥74,980 ($518) to ¥89,980 ($622), while the Horizon Call of the Mountain PSVR 2 headset bundle will rise to ¥94,980 ($656).

The Sense Controller Charging Station and PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter are both unaffected, and we'd speculate the latter accessory is due to its recent launch. There's also no sign of these price hikes coming to other regions, though it's worth remembering Sony previously increased PS5 console prices across North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe in 2022, citing high inflation rates.

Today's news also follows PlayStation VR2 sales reportedly skyrocketing following a steep $200 discount a month ago, and The Shortcut stated that retailer data revealed a 2350% increase in PSVR 2 headset sales. Reportedly, this represented more units sold in one day than had been previously sold all year at that time.