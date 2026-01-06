Meta Rolls Out Neural Band Handwriting Recognition, Delays International Plan

Meta is delaying the international roll-out for Ray-Ban Display Glasses with Neural Band while a handwriting feature arrives in the United States.

Meta's handwriting feature promises heads-up input on any surface while wearing the Neural Band. The feature launches first in Early Access in the United States for the English language with the "ability to send messages on WhatsApp and Messenger by writing with their finger on any surface."

Citing "unprecedented demand and limited inventory," Meta said it is also pausing "our planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026."

"Product waitlists now extend well into 2026," a Meta blog post reads. "We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability."

Meanwhile, Meta is rolling out pedestrian navigation for the Display glasses in Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and Salt Lake City joining dozens of existing cities with support. Meta also announced a "phased rollout" for a new teleprompter feature for the Display glasses.

Our review described the Display glasses as "first generation heads-up mobile computing" and we awarded the band "Best New Hardware" of 2025 for its breakthrough interface.