Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Meta is set to sell significantly fewer Quest 3 headsets than originally forecast.

Kuo's latest report on Meta's AR/VR division claims the original forecast for Quest 3 was 7 million units by the end of this year, but that has been downgraded to 2.5 million units.

On Meta Store and most online retailers, the 128GB Quest 3 model remains readily available for launch week delivery, suggesting that demand is at least not higher than expected, though in some regions the 512GB model is backordered two weeks.

Quest 2 launched at $300 and outsold all its predecessors combined to become the first mainstream VR headset, reportedly selling around 20 million units.

Quest 3 brings significant improvements over its predecessor: a 40% slimmer visor, much sharper lenses, a more than twice as powerful GPU, relatively high resolution color passthrough, ringless controllers, and more. With its mixed reality capability it even promises to deliver entirely new kinds of experiences not possible on Quest 2.

But all these upgrades come at a cost, with Quest 3 starting at $500. That's a lot more expensive than Quest 2 and puts it into a different pricing category, out of reach for some people who may have readily jumped in at $300 - or even $350 if you adjust Quest 2's launch price for inflation.

Meta struggled to sell Quest Pro last year at its launch price of $1500, and had to cut the price to $1000 just four months later.

Weaker sales for Quest 3 may not be a deal-breaker for Meta's long term XR strategy, though. According to an internal roadmap leaked to The Verge earlier this year, Meta was already planning to release a cheaper headset in 2024 "at the most attractive price point in the VR consumer market.”