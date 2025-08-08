Beat Saber Was The Best-Selling PS VR2 Game In July, Despite Ending Support

Despite recently ending PlayStation support, Beat Saber was the best-selling game in July's PlayStation VR2 download charts.

Sony's monthly download charts are now up for July 2025, covering the top-performing games across Europe and North America for PS4, PS5, PS VR2 and free to play titles. Following a strong month for Skydance's Behemoth, Beat Saber returned to #1 once more after charting in the top three across both regions last month.

While Sony doesn't release specific revenue figures, Meta recently announcing that Beat Saber is ending PlayStation support doesn't appear to have significantly impacted sales so far. Both the PSVR and PS VR2 versions and DLC will remain on sale, though no further DLC will be released on either headset. Multiplayer is also shutting down for both headsets on January 21, 2026.

Otherwise, GORN 2 had a strong debut month for the brutal gladiatorial sequel by reaching #2 in North America and #7 in Europe. Arken Age benefited from a 40% off sale to take #3 in North America, while other familiar faces include Alien: Rogue Incursion, Metro Awakening, Among Us 3D, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, and more.

For the full rankings, here are July 2025's PlayStation VR2 download charts.

July 2025 - PlayStation VR2 Download Charts

It's worth noting these charts would automatically exclude Bridge Constructor Studio and Cyan's Firmament, since this doesn't include games with optional PlayStation VR2 support. However, that does mean Cave Crave, Space Drop, and Chess Club all failed to chart in their debut month on Sony's headset.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for summer, August doesn't have a lot of currently announced PlayStation VR2 games coming out. Dieselpunk real-time tactics roguelite Grit and Valor: 1949 by nDreams and Milky Tea is perhaps the most notable new release, which is joined by co-op action game Into Black a week later.