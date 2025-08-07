Into Black Launches Soon On SteamVR & PlayStation VR2

Co-op action adventure Into Black launches this month on Steam and PlayStation VR2.

Originally launched on Quest last year, Into Black by The Binary Mill is reminiscent of flatscreen action/exploration hit Deep Rock Galactic with four-player co-op. After previously confirming a PlayStation VR2 port with a “full visual overhaul,” the studio advised it's now arriving this month alongside a newly announced SteamVR edition. Here's the announcement trailer.

Back in March, The Binary Mill previously outlined the PlayStation VR2 enhancements we can expect compared to the Quest edition. This includes real-time shadows, remastered cave environments with “much higher geometric density,” and more. Similar enhancements are promised on the Steam page, which also mentions control over the render scale.

With performance, Into Black now joins the list of PlayStation VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements. Native 90Hz refresh rate is targeted on base PS5 consoles, and 120Hz support on PS5 Pro. Support for eye-tracked foveated rendering is also confirmed, alongside haptic feedback support across your headset and controllers.

Since arriving on Quest last October, Into Black had seen numerous post-launch patches up until January's localization update with support for several new languages. Previous updates introduced new features like checkpoint saves, a new game+ mode, further cosmetics, and more.

We had positive impressions of Into Black at launch, where we praised its “satisfying” gameplay on Quest. We'll look to provide a more comprehensive review when these upcoming ports launch later this month.

A genuine sci-fi adventure coming out the door with engaging gameplay mechanics and a serviceable story that can be enjoyed alone or in co-op is not often seen for VR-only games. Into Black delivers on those fronts while giving an endlessly replayable mission-based journey with constant rewards to keep you coming back.

Into Black is now available on the Meta Quest platform, while the PlayStation VR2 and Steam editions will follow on August 28.