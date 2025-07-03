Firmament Out Now On PS VR2 As Cyan Confirms More Layoffs

Firmament, 2023's puzzle adventure from Myst and Riven studio Cyan, is out now on PlayStation VR2.

Originally launched in 2023 on Steam, Firmament takes place in an abandoned steampunk world that involves exploring three realms, joined by a clockwork companion and a mysterious apparition. We've known for years that a PlayStation VR2 version would arrive following the initial Kickstarter campaign and while there's been a few delays along the way, it's now arrived on PS4, PS5, and PS VR2.

It's the latest original title from Cyan, who's continued adding optional VR to its titles across the years. Starting with 2016's Obduction, subsequent efforts include 2020's Myst remake, which was later followed last year by a remake of the classic adventure game's sequel, Riven. Last November also saw the studio release the Firmament 2.0 update, adding ray-traced reflections on PC.

However, Firmament's PlayStation VR2 launch comes at a difficult time for the veteran developer. After laying off half its staff back in March due to current “industry conditions,” Cyan confirmed last week on Bluesky that it's had another round of layoffs, sharing a spreadsheet of 14 former employees now (or still) seeking employment.

It's unknown exactly how many staff members were affected in this latest round, and the studio previously advised that the listed employees shared their details voluntarily on this spreadsheet. As such, there could be further impacted employees that we're unaware of. We'll update this article if we learn more.

Firmament is available now on Steam and PlayStation VR2.