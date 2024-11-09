Firmament 2.0 Update Adds Ray-Traced Reflections As PS VR2 Version Gets Delayed

Firmament version 2.0 introduces ray-traced reflections, and the VR puzzle adventure will reach PS VR2 next year.

Featuring similar upgrades to the Myst 2.0 update, Cyan announced Firmament has switched to OpenXR and moved from Unreal Engine 4.27+ to Unreal Engine 5.3.2, stating this has fixed various stability issues. Ray-traced reflections are now supported on Windows and Mac, NVIDIA's DLSS can now be used in VR, and some VR controller bindings have been adjusted.

Cyan is also ending official support for several PC VR headsets, though it's not the same list we saw with Myst 2.0. Alongside the original Rift/Vive headsets and Windows Mixed Reality, Rift S support is also ending but the Vive Pro remains unaffected. This doesn't mean you can't play Firmament using them anymore, just that they won't be officially supported going forward.

With the PS VR2 version, Cyan revealed that it will miss the previously targeted fall release window and it's been delayed until next year. Stating it's needed to update the PlayStation SDKs used with the engine to "address a few remaining PlayStation-specific issues," Firmament now targets a Q1 2025 release window on PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2.

Firmament is available now on Steam with optional PC VR support.