Skydance's Behemoth Takes #1 In June's PS VR2 Download Charts

Skydance's Behemoth is June's #1 in the PlayStation VR2 download charts.

Sony's monthly download charts are now live for June 2025, revealing the latest top performers in Europe and North America across PS4, PS5, PS VR2 and free to play games. May 2025 saw joint winners with Ghosts of Tabor and Alien: Rogue Incursion and while both games still charted, Skydance's Behemoth took #1 across each region. That follows a recent major update and a 50% off sale.

Despite Meta announcing that Beat Saber is ending PlayStation support, the popular rhythm game continued to perform well, reaching #2 in North America and #3 in Europe. Elsewhere, Skydance Games charted again with The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners taking #2 in Europe and #3 in North America after a large discount. Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 also reached the top 10.

Here are June's full PlayStation VR2 download charts.

June 2025 PlayStation VR2 Download Charts

As a reminder, Sony's download charts automatically exclude games with optional PlayStation VR2 support. Notably, no new PlayStation VR2 releases across June reached this month's top 10, and the line-up included Epyka, Zombie Army VR, Badminton Time VR, Maestro, and Presentiment of Death.

Elsewhere, July's got a couple of new games in a quieter month across all major VR platforms with Firmament from Myst's studio, Cyan, reaching PS VR2 yesterday. Cave Crave is next on July 10, while other upcoming titles include Chess Club and Space Drop.