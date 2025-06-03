 Skip to content
Skydance's Behemoth Adds Boss Rush Mode & Arena Revamp

 &  Henry Stockdale
Skydance's Behemoth Adds Boss Rush Mode & Arena Revamp

Skydance's Behemoth gets a revamped arena and boss rush mode in today's free update.

Now live following a brief tease last week, Skydance Games confirmed that “The Rites of Wrath” update introduces a brand-new boss rush mode called The Behemoth Trials. This lets you fight any of the campaign's Behemoths immediately using bespoke loadouts, allowing you to challenge Nightscraper, Dreddstagg, and Shacklehide individually or in a set order of your choosing. Accessing this mode is not restricted by campaign progression, either.

This major update also revamps the Arena Mode, which has been available as a beta since Skydance's Behemoth launched in December. Now in full release, this involves fending off enemies across various waves. Collecting coins from downed enemies lets you pick up one of 15 powerful golden weapons, though a durability system means these weapons can break over time.

Victory in The Arena means surviving with only one life, and succeeding unlocks an endless version. The Arena contains three maps with daytime and nighttime variants, two of which are brand-new alongside the Beta's original map with new features.

Skydance's Behemoth is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2Steam and Rift.

Skydance’s Behemoth Review: Great Boss Fights Deliver Decent VR Action
Skydance’s Behemoth is at its best when facing the titular creatures, though it’s not a completely clean sweep through the Forsaken Lands.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale
