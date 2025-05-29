 Skip to content
Skydance's Behemoth Teases 'Rites Of Wrath' Update For Next Week

 &  Henry Stockdale
Skydance's Behemoth key art shows a giant creature trying to step on a human fighter below

Skydance's Behemoth will receive a major free update next week on all platforms.

Announced last night via social media, Skydance Games teased the upcoming update titled “The Rites of Wrath” with a brief video, stating this includes two new modes. First up is The Arena, which isn't technically new as a beta version's been in Skydance's Behemoth since release. There's also 'The Behemoth Trials', which suggests a boss rush mode where you only fight the titular creatures.

Not much else is currently known beyond the June 3 release date, with the video highlighting all three major platforms. The studio states more information will be shared soon, while one reply on X also implies that The Behemoth Trials are indeed a boss mode. We'll update this article when we learn more.

Since launching back in December, Skydance's Behemoth has continued receiving major updates. Patch 1 and Patch 2 were largely focused on bug fixes, with the former adding some combat tweaks. Elsewhere, March's update added a 'New Game+ Mode' that carries over previously unlocked abilities, hero weapons, collectibles, and more into a new playthrough.

Skydance's Behemoth is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2Steam and Rift.

