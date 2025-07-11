Chess Club Makes A Play On PlayStation VR2 Next Week

Chess Club takes the classic strategy game to PlayStation VR2 next week.

Developed by Odders Lab, best known for OhShape and the Les Mills fitness series, Chess Club is its take on the famous board game. This adaptation sees you compete across four different environments against your friends and computer-controlled opponents. Ranked and casual matchmaking are supported, too. As seen during our UploadVR Summer Showcase today, here's the new trailer.

0:00 / 0:33 1×

Previously launched on Quest four years ago, Chess Club appeared on the PlayStation Store a while ago and it's unknown if Chess Club features any further enhancements on PS VR2. The upcoming launch also coincides with World Chess Day weekend, with the main day itself taking place on July 20.

The news also follows last year's major mixed reality update that also timed up with World Chess Day. While this won't be available on PS VR2, the Quest edition lets you play with digital boards using MR across your real-life play space, offering customized environments.

Chess Club reaches PlayStation VR2 on July 18, while the Quest version is available now.