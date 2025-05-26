Les Mills XR Bodycombat Restores Previous Monthly Workouts With New DLC

Les Mills XR Bodycombat brings back six endurance training sessions with today's Never Surrender DLC on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.

Announced at the VR Fitness Summit before today's launch, Odders Lab is now offering a permanent way to access the six previously released monthly challenges in Les Mills XR Bodycombat. These endurance focused sessions each last for over 20 minutes, and the Never Surrender DLC also provides a premium environment plus exclusive gloves and platform.

Speaking in a press release, the studio states they've permanently reintroduced these high-intensity workouts due to popular demand from the game's community. Never Surrender also introduces “the possibility to unlock open dojos in every environment,” and you can switch this feature on or off at any moment.

The latest DLC follows last month's PC VR launch for Les Mills XR Bodycombat, plugging one of the last major platform gaps following prior launches on Quest and PlayStation VR2. While the main game is also available on Pico, Odders Lab isn't releasing Never Surrender on ByteDance's headset at this time.

Les Mills XR Bodycombat - Never Surrender is available now for $9.99 on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.