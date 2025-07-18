Engineering Puzzle Sandbox Bridge Constructor Studio Reaches PC VR & PlayStation

Engineering puzzle sandbox Bridge Constructor Studio is out now on PC VR, PlayStation VR, and PS VR2.

Developed by ClockStone Studio (LEGO Bricktales) and published by Headup, Bridge Constructor Studio first appeared as a seemingly timed exclusive on Quest last December. Now available on all major flatscreen platforms with optional VR support on PC and PlayStation, it's the first VR entry in this hectic physics-based bridge-building series that's been ongoing since 2011.

It features a 70-puzzle campaign where you test constructions presented like a 3D mini-diorama. This provides different vehicles with varying physics and building materials like wood, steel, concrete pillars, or roadways. There is no limit on your budget or material restrictions, though keeping your costs under a set amount can earn new rewards.

The game sees you solving these challenges across five different biomes, which include snowy canyons and valleys, while different vehicles range from transporters to pizza delivery vans. Five different profile slots are also available, should anyone else wish to play without affecting your own progress.

Bridge Constructor Studio is out now on Steam, GOG, EGS, PlayStation, and the Meta Quest platform, though mixed reality support is Quest 3 exclusive.