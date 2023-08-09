Synapse Dethrones Beat Saber In July PSVR 2 Download Charts

The July 2023 PlayStation Store chart rankings are now available and there's a new no.1 in the PSVR 2 download charts.

Sony's monthly round-up was announced on the PlayStation Blog ranking the PlayStation Store's top 10 downloads for each active platform. June 2023 didn't hold many surprises as Beat Saber took no.1 across Europe and North America, followed closely by Pavlov, Job Simulator and Hubris. However, the popular rhythm game couldn't retain this top spot.

Arguably the highest-profile VR release last month, Synapse debuts at No.1. Developed by nDreams. We had high praise for the roguelite shooter in our recommended review, calling it "a strong addition to PlayStation VR2's library that any FPS fan should buy."

Unusually, July's top 6 results for PSVR 2 are identical between Europe and North America. Beat Saber doesn't fall far to take second, followed by Pavlov, Moss: Book 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge and Job Simulator. Otherwise, rounding out this month are Hubris, Walkabout Mini Golf, Kayak VR: Mirage, Creed: Rise to Glory, Switchback VR and Swordsman VR.