Beat Saber Retains No. 1 In June PSVR 2 Download Charts

The June 2023 PlayStation Store chart rankings are now available, and Beat Saber remains no.1 in the June PSVR 2 download charts.

Sony's monthly round-up on the PlayStation Blog ranks the PlayStation Store's top 10 downloads for each active platform. Last month, a trio of newly-released ports - Beat Saber, Walkabout Mini Golf and Red Matter 2 - shook up the existing order and took the top 3 positions across both Europe and North America. While Beat Saber retains the top position, the other two have dropped down this month.

Mighty Coconut's multiplayer hit ranked 5th and 8th across North America and Europe respectively, while Vertical Robot's sci-fi adventure took 9th and 5th. This time, Pavlov took 2nd across both regions, Job Simulator took 3rd in the US/Canada, while Hubris charted 3rd in Europe. Saints and Sinners - Chapter 2 is another new entry in 6th, while Kayak VR: Mirage, Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition and Swordsman VR round out the month.

However, there was one surprise this month with the original PSVR charts. Beat Saber has practically topped those charts since release but now, the older version fell into 5th in both regions. Instead, the top three for Sony's PS4 headset are occupied by Creed, Superhot VR and Job Simulator with The Walking Dead: Onslaught close behind.