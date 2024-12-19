Interstellar VR Rhythm Game Starwave Gets First DLC Pack Today On Quest

Starwave adds six new songs to the interstellar VR rhythm game with its first DLC today on Quest.

Developed by Tigertron and Skymap Games, Starwave is a rhythm game set in space where players hit notes in time to the music to complete constellations. Today's ‘Be Strong pack’ introduces new levels across six new constellations, heading into the ‘Centauri’ galaxy with a “bass-and-adrenaline-fueled” score. Featured artists include Ooyy, Maybe, Mimmi Bangoura, STRLGHT, and NIGHTCAP.

We had high praise for Starwave in our 4.5/5 star review, calling it a great evolution for the VR rhythm genre.

Starwave feels unique, offering enough variety across 36 tracks to keep me returning. Further aiding this replayability are the daily voyages, a 10-minute collage of random songs from across the library played sequentially to create a short burst of emotion. If you don’t have time for an extended session, the short voyages are similar to daily quests in a free-to-play mobile game, a burst of serotonin from something familiar before going on with your day. Except this one leaves you slightly sweaty.

Starwave is available now on the Meta Quest platform, with “Be Strong” arriving later today for $0.99 per track and $4.99 for the whole pack.