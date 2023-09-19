You can now preorder Immersed's Visor via a "fully refundable deposit".

Visor was announced in August as an ultra-compact productivity headset with OLED microdisplays, inside-out tracking, HD color passthrough, hand tracking, and eye tracking set to release in 2024 with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Immersed says it has an onboard chipset and battery to support a wireless mode, and has integrated inside-out tracking from Qualcomm.

Immersed currently offers a free app for Meta Quest, Vive Focus 3, and Pico 4 that shows your PC monitors in VR and lets you spawn entirely virtual extra monitors, for up to 5 monitors in total. Visor is meant to be a dedicated device with streamlined software designed around this use case rather than a generalized headset for an ecosystem of applications. Visor is described by Immersed as a "strategic collaboration" with Qualcomm for the device, Intel for the PC functionality, as well as an "undisclosed AR/VR tech giant" that will be revealed later this year.

Immersed claims the headset is built for "all day" comfort, is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and weighs less than a typical smartphone.

0:00 / 1× Concept of Visor's software experience.

Immersed says Visor will come in two variants, one with 2.5K per eye OLED microdisplays (the same resolution as Bigscreen Beyond) and another with 4K per eye. Pricing for Visor 2.5K is set at $500 while for Visor 4K it's $750, but Immersed is also offering a "Founder's Edition Visor 4K" for a limited time while noting its prices are "a close ballpark to the final pricing (and very well may be the final pricing)".

Like Bigscreen Beyond, Visor will also be custom built to match the lens spacing to each buyer's interpupillary distance. Immersed said in its document announcing the pricing plans that, once scan your face, the deposit will generally no longer be refundable.

"Once the process of producing a user’s custom Visor using their personal face scan starts, their deposit will no longer be refundable (except on a case by case basis)," the document reads.

As well as announcing pricing and opening preorders, Immersed also shared the first actual images of the product (all other images so far are renders):