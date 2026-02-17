Grimlord Coming To PlayStation VR2 In "Less Than A Month"

The PlayStation VR2 port of VR soulslike action RPG Grimlord is "nearing completion", according to the development team.

Metalcat Interactive's community manager confirmed the action RPG's pending release on Discord, but did not specify a date.

The team behind Grimlord confirmed several months ago that they were working on a PSVR2 port in its Discord. In response to a question about a release date, Metalcat community manager 'KUPOkinz' stated "yup that is set to release very soon actually, its in final stages... I would say less than a month."

Another developer followed up, saying "Yes, despite the many difficulties, it is nearing completion. We had to upgrade the engine to version 5.6 because versions 5.3 and 5.5 had some bugs. Very few teams are making VR games with UE5. Sony and Epic could offer very limited assistance."

Neither specified a release date, but less than a month from now puts the estimated date in early to mid March.

The dark fantasy soulslike action RPG originally started in Early Access on Steam in June of 2023. A Quest port followed on App Lab in January 2024 with the final 1.0 release for both platforms dropping in December 2024. It promises a ten-hour single-player campaign and also added an arena mode in its Sands of Glory update in May 2025. A multiplayer mode is also in development.

Grimlord is available now on Meta Quest and Steam for $29.99.