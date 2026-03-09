Golf+ Tees Up New Valley Links DLC Course And Multiplayer Updates

Northern Ireland's Valley Links joins the ever-growing roster of real-life courses recreated to play in VR in Golf+.

Golf+ features over forty paid DLC courses, including dozens of real golf courses from all over the world. Valley Links is part of the Royal Portrush Golf Club alongside sister course Dunluce. The course is described in the developer's blog post as "defined by rolling fairways, rumpled terrain, and ever-changing coastal winds." Dunluce was previously added to Golf+ in March 2025.

0:00 / 0:30 1× Golf+ Valley Links DLC Trailer

The Golf+ multiplayer user interface was also updated with new quality of life features to help players find a game to their liking faster. Public lobbies now have filters for settings and play style, hosts can set minimum and maximum handicap requirements when setting up public games, and the create-and-join UI has been streamlined for better usability.

The Valley Links course can be purchased as an add-on for $11.99. Alternatively, all courses can be accessed as part of the Golf+ Pass for a $9.99 monthly fee.

Golf+ is out now on Quest for $29.99. At the time of this article, the base game is also available as part of the Horizon+ subscription service's games catalog. A PC VR port is in development.