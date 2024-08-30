Fragile Home explores the Russo-Ukrainian war's impact on families through mixed reality.

Developed by Brainz Immersive, Fragile Home asks what you would do if your home and way of life suddenly became threatened. From before 2013's Maidan Uprising in Ukraine to more recent events, this mixed reality experience sees your surroundings transform from more peaceful times to a highly turbulent present.

"As you navigate through your space, the voices of Ukrainian people in traditional melodies accompany you, guiding you under the roof of your very own memories and feelings associated with your home," states the studio.

We jumped into Fragile Home during Venice Immersive 2024 for roughly 25 minutes. I have experience with VR documentaries after trying JFK Memento and Impulse: Playing With Reality, but this one takes a different approach. Rather than tell its tale through a narrator or interviews, Fragile Home uses environmental storytelling and a gradually shifting landscape.

Switching between MR and fully immersive VR environments, the symbolism is strong as you explore your surroundings, and the experience gradually opens up the scene while Ukrainian songs play. Watching this family's home change over the years is demonstrated through a room-scale setup designed like an actual living room.

It's unknown if Fragile Home will receive a home release, but we'll keep you informed if that happens.