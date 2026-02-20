Fish! In VRChat Feels Like A Mix Between Animal Crossing & Webfishing

If you've been craving a visit to a cluster of islands that feels like a mix of Animal Crossing and Webfishing, Fish! in VRChat is worth a look.

The new social fishing world from TrickForge Studios features four scenic islands full of unique inhabitants as well as upgradable rods, an array of purchasable boats, and over 20,000 fish to possibly catch.

The islands of Fish! are vibrant with their own special themes.

Loading the map will welcome players to a main lobby where they can choose to go through a short tutorial to understand how fishing mechanics work. Pulling the trigger on a VR controller while holding a fishing rod will cast the line.

Once a fish bites, an exclamation point will appear above the bobber. Press the trigger button while the exclamation point is active and a fishing minigame will begin. Repeatedly pulling the trigger while keeping the fish icon within the goal area of your line will help to reel the fish in. If the fish falls outside of the goal area for too long, the minigame will fail and the fish will escape.

The shops in Fish! stay open 24/7.

Once the fish is caught, it will remain in the player's inventory until it can be sold at the village's shop. Each island has a store for selling goods as well as offering new fishing rods and different types of boats (surfing board, rowboat, dinghy, racing boat, and yacht). Captured fish can contain various appearance and size traits that can affect sale value.

Along with catching fish among the islands is the possibility of obtaining special relic pieces that can be used to enchant fishing rods. Hidden along the nooks and crannies of each island are also scraps of metal that can be used to play a special prize machine for perks, experience, and game currency.

Although Fish! contains cozy design, it's also hiding plenty of secrets. On one island I found a villager inhabiting a dirt-laden shack who remarked that something terrible occurred to the house's previous inhabitant but wouldn't say what. A small distance away I spotted a headless ghost wandering along a path next to the swamp. A walk up that same path leads to a church where an ungodly eye shines atop the steeple.

Fish! is a standout experience both as a playable game and as an online "destination" to visit. Weather and day cycles affect the islands to provide different vistas throughout play. A sunny day can be overtaken by fog and moody rain, giving way to serene evenings. It truly feels like a fun-filled vacation.

Try to fish out of the fountain if you find yourself here.

Godfall, head of TrickForge Studios, spent almost 8 months with his team to bring the experience to life. The soundtrack and environmental modeling were handled by Godfall and Svenssko while coding and programming were completed by Kittehkun and Gamerexde.

"I think developing for immersive platforms might be in a really good state right now," Godfall explained in an interview with UploadVR. "The goal at TrickForge Studios currently is to keep making great VRChat games, and then expand into Steam and console games in the future."

You might find precious scrap among the wreckage on different islands.

Fish! is currently in beta with expectations to wipe player progress upon the release of 1.0 at the end of the month. Visitors can enjoy the preview with their friends as long as they understand progress must be reset due to the map needing a fresh upload to debut the full game. TrickForge Studios has announced new areas upon the 1.0 release along with secrets and additional content.

"We want to offer everyone a full game experience, with simple optional transactions," said Godfall. "We are very passionate about FISH! and we want to keep the integrity of it."

You can find Fish! on VRChat, available in VR on standalone and PC VR headsets.