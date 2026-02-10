Cards & Tankards Season 3 & Major Expansion Coming Next Month

The update brings 25 new cards, a new card type, new legendary cards for each faction, fully revitalized card artwork, and more.

Cards & Tankards, a free-to-play VR social game where players hang out and battle each other in collectible card games and other traditional board games, will receive a massive update in March. The coming update ushers in Season 3, and brings several significant additions to the game as well as new mechanics and features including:

25-card expansion at launch, with an additional 25 cards released gradually throughout Season 3

New card type: Relics are available to all factions, summoned into play like "creatures" but do not participate in combat and do not exhaust when played. Each Relic contains a limited number of Sparks of Aether, which are spent to activate its effects. Once those sparks are depleted, the Relic is destroyed. Relics are designed to add long term planning and resource management to gameplay without overwhelming the board state.

New Legendary Cards (one per faction)

Major mechanical balancing derived through collaboration between the development team and the community-driven Card Design and Balance Team

0:00 / 1:28 1×

The forthcoming update follows on from last year's major update, which added a new social area, chess and checkers boards, new physical shops to peruse, taverns in which to chill, and hidden corners tucked amongst a bustling town center.

The developer team has spent the period between updates rolling out several major quality of life and progression adjustments, including:

Achievements System in the Town, rewarding milestones with gold and titles

Global Deck Sharing via the Town Schoolhouse

Deck Sharing and Copying directly from the deck editor

Daily Quests and Streak Rewards

Focus Card System to guarantee specific cards over time

Expanded Deck Building, allowing over 40 cards for theory crafting

Deck Privacy Settings to hide deck information while editing

The team has also recently rebuilt the card visuals, giving all the cards a fresh and modern look.

Cards & Tankards is available on Quest and Steam, and the update is coming in March.