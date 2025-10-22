Cards & Tankards Expands With Fantasy Social Hub In 'The Town' Update

Cards & Tankards recently introduced a social area with new board games in a major update.

Developed by Divergent Realities, Cards & Tankards is a free-to-play VR social title where players can hang out with friends while playing a few rounds of its collectible card game. Its latest major update, The Town, sees the experience expand its base setting, adding more areas to socialize and compete with fellow ludophiles.

This new space features physical shops to peruse, public taverns to cheer in, and hidden corners tucked away among the bustling town center. Checkers and chess boards have been placed on the map, letting you take a break from cards and try your hand at alternate board games.

That's not all, as the Cards & Tankards AI has been refreshed. In addition to the beginner-level opponent, anyone looking to improve can test their decks on new intermediate and expert AIs. This update also includes a host of rebalanced mechanics and technical fixes to improve the overall experience. You can find the details in the full patch notes here.

Cards & Tankards' The Town Update is available now on Quest and Steam.