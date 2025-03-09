Free-To-Play Social VR Game Cards & Tankards Gets New Expansion This Month

Cards & Tankards, the free-to-play social VR card game, confirmed a new expansion will launch later this month.

Developed by Divergent Realities, Cards & Tankards is a social collectible card game that's available for flatscreen platforms and VR headsets. The studio announced that the upcoming 'Ashes of Ur-Enku' expansion will introduce 50 new cards, diamond animated variants, a wide range of new cosmetics, a refreshed season pass, balancing changes, and rank resets.

“Set in the untamed lands of Ur-Enku, this expansion follows the Plundering Guild as they embark on a daring fire-hunting expedition, a forbidden technique that uncovers ancient Dwarven archives hidden beneath decades of overgrown brush. These archives chronicle experiments with Aether, a powerful primordial force—and tragically, only one explorer will emerge alive,” explained the studio.



Launched nearly two years ago, Cards & Tankards has received a considerable range of post-launch updates ever since. The most recent is December's Version 2.4 with wide-ranging fixes, while Version 2.3 rebalanced over 50% of the game's cards. Last March added 'The Crusade of Sun & Stone' expansion, and the studio also introduced a 'Ranked Mode' back in late 2023.

Cards & Tankards is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and Google Play, while the Ashes of Ur-Enku expansion arrives on March 27.