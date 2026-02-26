Blade And Sorcery: Nomad 'Sentara' Update Out Now

The free update adds a new faction, new weapons, armor, and lore, plus a new map to explore in the game's sandbox and Crystal Hunt modes.

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad developer WarpFrog has announced that its Sentara update is available now. The free update is the second of four planned content drops known as the Byeth Updates. It adds a new Sentara-themed map to explore in Blade and Sorcery's sandbox and Crystal Hunt game modes, as well as several new weapons, armor, and new lore.

The Sentara map is a maritime-themed land, evoking Mediterranean sea nations from the Age of Sail. There are lighthouses and pirate ships, and weapons inspired by maritime history. There's also a new physics system to simulate buoyancy in water, meaning objects will float differently depending on their weight (including bodies).

New weapons and armor similarly evoke the real-world gear of the time. There are classic cutlasses, stiletto daggers, a harpoon, a dueling sword, and most notably, firearms (though these run on crystals, rather than gunpowder).

In addition to the Sentara map, another new map has been added for sandbox and Crystal Hunt modes. This map is themed around Rakta, the East Asian-inspired faction that had previously been added in the first Byeth Update.

WarpFrog promises that there's a whole lot more to discover in the Sentara Update (a claim that seems legit when looking at the update's full notes).

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad is now available on Meta Quest and Pico headsets.